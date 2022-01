Join the Unitarian Universalist Society of Martha’s Vineyard for a virtual talk on Sunday, Jan. 30, with the two founders of Sassafras Earth Education, David and Saskia Vanderhoop. They will discuss Sassafras’ mission to connect and reconnect people with nature, themselves, and each other. David will also provide his perspective on Indigenous spirituality. From 11 am to 12:30 pm on Zoom. Email uu.society.mv@gmail.com or call 508-693-8982 for more information.