Town seeks bids on 401 State Road

The West Tisbury select board unanimously approved a request for proposals (RFP) to be sent out for the 401 State Road property.

The RFP, a copy of which is on the town website, was requested by the affordable housing committee and seeks bids on how to develop the 3.1 acres of town-owned property.

During a previous select board meeting, committee chair Michael Colaneri presented the property for affordable housing and received unanimous support to draft the RFP.

“I assume they looked at all of the appropriate boards and lawyers and stuff, Jen?” West Tisbury select board chair Skipper Manter asked.

“Correct,” West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand replied.

Onyx Group co-founder Chanda Smart, an affordable housing developer, also attended the meeting and asked during the public comment session whether the bid dates have been decided for 401 State Road. Rand told Smart the bids will be announced in February online, but no specific date has been set.

In other business, the board unanimously approved transferring $1,471.75 from the reserve fund to the West Tisbury town accountant’s $50,467 personal services budget. The transfer was made for wages from working up to 25 hours more than the budgeted 35 hours per week.

The board unanimously accepted the cemetery report for the annual town report and approved a letter of support for the West Tisbury Complete Streets Committee in the construction of a shared-use path on Old County Road.

A warrant article to increase the building department’s fees was also approved for placement on the town meeting warrant.

Meanwhile, the Coalition to Create the Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank updated the board on changes made to the warrant article for a housing bank. After hearing changes made in the warrant article, the board unanimously supported keeping the item on the warrant.

State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, reached out to the board to ask whether they would be in favor of an Island-wide ban on Moped rentals. Board members Manter and Cynthia Mitchell both said they would be in favor of such a ban.

West Tisbury energy committee chair Kate Warner presented a set of bylaw change proposals to support the town’s goal of becoming powered by 100% renewable energy by 2040. This presentation was shown to the West Tisbury planning board on Monday. The select board unanimously voted to accept the proposal for the warrant article alongside a recommendation for a public hearing. Zoning bylaws cannot be directly put onto the warrant article by the select board, according to Rand.