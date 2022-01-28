AARP Tax Aide Program

Volunteers, certified and trained under the AARP Tax Aide Program, will again offer free income tax preparation assistance for taxpayers, with a special emphasis on taxpayers sixty and older.  To ensure the safety of our community during the coronavirus pandemic, assistance will largely be provided remotely.   Interested taxpayers should call the Councils on Aging for appointments, and information packages.  Taxpayers must complete questionnaires, and provide all relevant tax documents at the time of their appointment. 

For further information and to schedule an appointment:    

Feb. 18 and March 18  Edgartown Council on Aging   Meris Keating       508-627-4368

Feb. 25 and March 15 West Tisbury Council on Aging Joyce Albertine     508-693-2896

March 1 and March 22  Oak Bluffs Council on Aging   Rose Cogliano       508-693-4509-3

March 8 and March 11  Tisbury Council on Aging    Joyce Stiles-Tucker 508-696-4205

