Nominate a nonprofit for grant reception

The Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation announced on Thursday submissions are open for people to nominate a nonprofit organization from Martha’s Vineyard or Falmouth to be a recipient of the Community Impact Grant. A total of $20,000 will be distributed, with two $5,000 grant recipients from Martha’s Vineyard and Falmouth each.

Members of the Island and Falmouth communities may nominate online through Feb. 11. A community vote will take place from March 7 to April 8.

The nominated nonprofits must be 501c3 organizations and follow Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation’s giving guidelines.

The grant recognizes the impact of nonprofits and “is used to assist the advancement of efforts to help our neighbors and friends.” This is the third year the grants will be given out.

For more information about the Community Impact Grant, visit https://community.mvbank.com/.