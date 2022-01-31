COVID cases plummet

The total number of new COVID cases plummeted last week to 133 — three weeks after the Island reported a pandemic record of 486 cases in a single week.

The 133 cases consisted of 46 from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, 11 from TestMV, 23 from other providers, and 53 from at-home test kits.

The new cases include 43 symptomatic individuals, 22 with no symptoms, and 68 with unknown symptom status. There are 75 vaccinated, two partially vaccinated, and 36 unvaccinated individuals among the new cases. There are 20 people with an unknown vaccination status.

Public health officials are monitoring 74 of the new cases and are not following 59 of them.

The majority of new cases were reported in children aged 10 years old and younger with 38 cases.

TestMV’s asymptomatic testing site is closed Monday, according to Mary Breslauer, a spokesperson for the testing site. All Monday appointments will be honored on Tuesday.

There are three COVID positive patients hospitalized on Island. Two are in fair condition and one is in good condition. There have been no COVID-related transfers in the past week, according to hospital communications specialist Marissa Lefebvre.