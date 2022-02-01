Francis Garvey, of Oak Bluffs and Ballinlough, County Roscommon, Ireland, passed away peacefully, with his fiancée Louise Dahill at his side, on Jan. 31, 2022.

Shortly after Francis moved to Martha’s Vineyard, well over 35 years ago, he was employed by Island Food Products. He enjoyed delivering to his many customers in Edgartown, and developed lifelong friendships with many of them, as well as the owners and his coworkers at IFP. Later he became the operations manager of IFP before retiring in December 2021.

Playing darts was a favorite pastime, as well as enjoying time raising a pint with friends. Numerous trips to Ireland playing tour guide were always great fun for all, as well as short trips to Atlantic City. His photo was taken on the Boardwalk, which he would walk daily while there.

Francis was born on Sept. 1, 1956, in Ballinlough to Dominick and Anne Garvey. He is survived by his sisters Patricia and her husband Sean Healy, Teresa Grogan, and Mary Garvey; and brother Joseph; as well as his beloved nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Gerard.

Francis received wonderful care from the team at Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, and asked that donations in his memory be made to them at P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or a donation to the Oak Bluffs Fireman’s Civic Association, P.O. Box 2131, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557 in recognition of the services provided by the EMS crew. Additionally, he really appreciated the caring, wonderful staff at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital’s infusion department.

As he wanted, his private service and burial will be in Ireland. Slainte.

