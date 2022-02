Sheila K. (Arno) Jason, 75, of Chilmark, wife of Leonard Jason Jr., died on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Her graveside service, officiated by Rev. Dr. Roger Spinney was held on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the Abel’s Hill Cemetery in Chilmark.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Island Food Pantry, P.O. Box 622, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online tributes and information.