Tisbury: The best vegetable soup ever

Heard on Main Street: Duct tape is like “the Force”; it has a light side and a dark side, and it holds the universe together.

Hope you all survived our blizzard without damage. Has to be the craziest storm I ever saw. It was good it came in daylight, because we could watch the snow grow deeper and make beautiful visions of bushes and trees.

I didn’t watch the news, just read a lot, and was happy to be warm. Many friends brought food and treats. A neighbor gave me matches when I realized I only had a few in the house — though I never lit a candle. And then he shoveled me out. Someone gave me what was probably the best vegetable soup ever.

For a couple of days, people called from as far away as Florida, and even from the Cape as well, after hearing we had a blizzard. I sort of thought it was, but the news people must have made a big thing about it.

My forsythia bush at the back of the yard looked as if it were blooming with white flowers as the first flakes fell, a lovely sight. Now I have beautiful blossoming forsythia branches in my kitchen. I’ve never had them inside before in January. Delivered by a friend a couple of weeks ago, they began to flower in a few weeks, announcing spring very loudly. We were lucky that even with the cold, the bright sun shone on Sunday, with pretty blue skies.

After only a few hours of snow, I could see nothing out my windows. Each was covered with a snow-filled screen. My daughter called and wanted to know how much snow we had. I had no clue, so guessed about eight inches, from the stuff still around in the morning. Unless the high winds blew some of it away.

The only downside for me is that our road rarely gets plowed. So I have to wait until the neighbors tamp it down. It wasn’t that way nearly 40 years ago, but lately we are ignored by the town.

Monday Night at the Movies continues at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse, featuring classic movies for $5. February will be an homage to Sidney Poitier. “A Raisin in the Sun” is on Monday, Feb 7. “Pressure Point” on Monday, Feb. 14, also stars Bobby Darin; this film will have a special intro and brief discussion afterward, led by Wallace Bullock. These will be followed by “In the Heat of the Night” and “To Sir, with Love.” All films start at 6 pm.

If you’ve been looking forward to the “Covid Monologues MV,” the book will now be introduced at the West Tisbury library on Sunday, April 3, from 1:30 to 3 pm. However, you can buy a copy at Cronig’s, and all proceeds will go to the M.V. Committee on Hunger.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Nancy Tutko Hanschka.

Heard on Main Street: Gas prices are going up. Wine is cheaper than gas. Drink, don’t drive.