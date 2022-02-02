Chilmark selects marine inspection firm

The Chilmark select board voted unanimously Tuesday night to select Childs Engineering for a top-to-bottom review of the commercial wharf in Menemsha. Select board chair Jim Malkin said Childs was one of seven companies that provided quotes to the town. Town administrator Tim Carroll told the board Childs estimated the work, which will include a study of all metal and wooden infrastructure, at $26,000. Malkin said a committee, which in part included himself and the harbormaster, recommended Childs over other firms.

“In fact, we were pleasantly surprised at the bid price, as well as the fact that this firm has done work in Edgartown and Vineyard Haven, [and] is quite familiar with what is going on here in Menemsha,” Malkin said.

Carroll said the firm has done work at Memorial Wharf in Edgartown and for the Steamship Authority in Woods Hole. The work will be paid for through a $60,000 grant from the Seaport Economic Council, Carroll said.

“They expect to have this done by April,” Malkin said.

In other business, Carroll informed the board that firefighter Forrest Filler was approved by the state for an emergency building inspector appointment.

Carroll said the building department is looking to increase its budget by approximately 60 percent, including beefing up the hours administrative assistant Akeyah Lucas puts in.

Additionally, Carroll said, the finance committee is crafting a proposal to increase building department fees. A hearing is expected.

The board also voted unanimously and retroactively to have new treasurer Dawn Barnes begin work on Jan. 24.