MVCF offers $200,000 for rent or utilities

The Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation announced that it has partnered with the Dukes County Regional Housing Authority and the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living to provide $200,000 “for Islanders who continue to face economic hardship in the wake of the COVID pandemic.”

This extra funding to the foundation’s rental relief fund and utility relief fund comes from the state’s Community Foundations Grant Program for COVID-19 relief and from donations made specifically to help struggling Vineyarders.

“The ability to meet urgent needs in uncertain times is at the core of our mission at the Community Foundation,” Emily Bramhall, executive director of the foundation, said in the press release. “We’re grateful to the state for recognizing the strains on Island families, and of course, to our donors who once again have stepped up to meet the demand.”

The foundation will work with the housing authority to provide rental relief to Islanders who pay market-rate rent, since these residents are not eligible for assistance.

“This partnership with the foundation is so important,” said David Vigneault, director of the housing authority, said in the press release. “Since April of 2020, this joint effort has helped 125 households and their landlords weather the extra housing pressures continuing throughout this pandemic.”

Meanwhile, the foundation will work with the center to support Islanders who have difficulty paying for heat and utility bills.

“We have helped 52 households keep the lights on and the fuel tank full since April 2020, and with renewed funding, are grateful to be able to do more,” Leslie Clapp, executive director of the center, said in the press release.

To learn more about the grants or to apply for financial assistance, visit marthasvineyardcf.org/rental-relief.