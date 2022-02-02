Revealing details on the proposed Woods Hole terminal

To the Editor:

Last week the Steamship Authority held a community input meeting on the proposed Woods Hole 90 percent new terminal construction design.

I would encourage all Cape and Island stakeholders (that is every one of us) to watch the meeting by searching YouTube with the words “Woods Hole Terminal Landside Project Community Forum.”

Whether you support the SSA’s growth plans or not, it is an informative and valuable presentation on two fronts: The architects describe the drawings and overlays, and one can get an idea of the full scope of this land-based project. Secondly, the post-presentation public comment session provides insights into the SSA’s operations and the architects’ business practices.

The comment session ends with an astounding reveal in bar graph form of the scope of the physical, nontaxpaying footprint of the SSA in Falmouth.

Pam Stark

Woods Hole