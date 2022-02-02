RODA files suit against Interior Dept.

Responsible Offshore Development Alliance (RODA), a fishing interest group, has filed suit in federal court against the U.S. Department of the Interior, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and others for allegedly violating environmental law in authorizing Vineyard Wind 1. The suit claims the authorization is out of compliance with the Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act, and other federal statutes.

Vineyard Wind 1 is a 62-turbine offshore wind farm slated to be built in the Atlantic, 15 miles south of the Vineyard. The project has already broken ground in Barnstable, where the farm’s export cables will make landfall. The project is considered America’s first industrial-scale wind farm.

“In its haste to implement a massive new program to generate electrical energy by constructing thousands of turbine towers offshore the Eastern Seaboard on the Atlantic Outer Continental Shelf, and laying hundreds of miles of high-tension electrical cables undersea, the United States has shortcut the statutory and regulatory requirements that were enacted to protect our nation’s environmental and natural resources, its industries, and its people,” RODA Executive Director Annnie Hawkins said through a release. “The fishing industry supports strong action on climate change, but not at the expense of the ocean, its inhabitants, and sustainable domestic seafood.”

Vineyard Wind spokesman Andrew Doba declined comment on the suit.