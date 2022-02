To the Editor:

“Shop local” reads the New York Times book section headline. It quotes the best-selling author of a third successful novel, who spends some time annually on our fair isle.

While he might profit by selling in other ways, this successful novelist prefers to patronize local bookstores, and hopes his readers will do the same. I say kudos to him.

His name? It’s Amor Towles. “Lincoln Highway” is his third bestseller.

Leigh Smith

Vineyard Haven