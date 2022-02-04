Lead found in Tisbury School drinking water 

Parents throughout the Martha’s Vineyard School system received a notice Friday morning from superintendent Matt D’Andrea that lead, a toxic chemical known to cause neurological damage in children exposed to it, was found in drinking water at the Tisbury School.

While school committee chair Amy Houghton told The Times the lead was detected in a sink that’s not used for drinking water, D’Andrea made no mention of that in his message to parents. The notice seemed largely composed from Massachusetts Department of Public Health standard language.

“The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is working with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) to heighten awareness of the importance of reducing and preventing exposure to lead, particularly by pregnant women, infants, and young children,” the email states. ”It has come to our attention that recent drinking water testing at Tisbury Elementary in Tisbury indicated that lead was detected in drinking water.

It is important to reduce lead exposures as much as possible particularly for young children, pregnant women, and infants — because there is no safe level of lead exposure. DPH staff are available to assist your office with risk communication as well as answer health-related questions that you, your staff, students, or parents/guardians may have related to potential exposure to lead in drinking water. Please feel free to contact the DPH Bureau of Environmental Health at 617-624-5757 for assistance with any health-related questions or concerns.”

Reached Friday morning, Houghton said the lead was found in water from a sink during a routine survey. Houghton said the sink isn’t one children have access to let alone drink from. She believed nobody was drinking from the sink.

Houghton said school officials “are committed to looking at issues that might arise” and the Tisbury School is known to have “antiquated systems” and, in part, “that’s why we’re building a new school.”

When asked why the lead wasn’t discovered in the water from that sink before, Houghton said, “I don’t know that I can answer that” and suggested contacting Tisbury’s water superintendent.

In 2019, lead contamination was discovered in the school just weeks before the school was scheduled to open at the start of the school year. That delayed the opening of the school and, ultimately, forced school officials to move some students to the high school temporarily while lead remediation was done in the 1929 building.

This is a developing story