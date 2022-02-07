Chilmark: Happy Valentine’s Day to all

It was so wonderful to have a chance to see what artist Kara Taylor has been up to in Capetown, South Africa, this winter. Kara said her new work “is still in an incubation period.” She is “making the masks, assemblage pieces, putting them on models and photographing them, montaging them, piecing them together.” I look forward to Kara showing her latest work at her gallery this summer. In the meantime, her exciting new series can be glimpsed at instagram.com/karataylorart/.



When I moved to Chilmark from Edgartown and got a list of service people from the previous owners of our home, the chimney sweep listed was “Zeke.” Paul “Zeke” Wilkins was so much more, becoming the chief of the Tri-Town Ambulance Service in 2011. We shared a deep love of the Adirondacks. Zeke always had a few minutes to chat wherever I ran into him, from the post office or Cronig’s to the annual BBQ bash. My heart goes out to his extended family and friends. Read his obituary at legcy.co/35XarQD. Donations in his memory can be made to The Code Green Campaign, gofund.me/8e6d0e5f.

I can’t even remember how I met painter Marie-Louise Rouff, but I do recall meeting her husband Paul Levine when she invited me over for lunch years ago. They had recently relocated from California to the Island to be nearer to his daughter Mathea Morais and her family. Paul was working in his office and came to join us for a few minutes before letting us get back to talking about art. Sending heartfelt condolences to his entire extended family and friends. Paul Levine, 95, passed away at home on Jan. 25, read about his remarkable life here mvtimes.com/2022/02/01/robert-paul-levine/.

Sending condolences to Lenny Jason Jr. and their extended family and friends on the loss of Lenny’s wife Sheila Jason, 75, on Jan. 28. Donations in her honor can be made to the Island Food Pantry, P.O. Box 622, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

Order forms are up Tuesday and must be placed by noon on Thursdays for the M.V. Seafood Collaborative’s community supported seafood program. Pick up in Menemsha on Fridays. Learn more at vineyardseafood.org/buy-css.

Be sure to stop by Beetlebung Farmstand for fresh veggies from the hoop houses. I made carrot top pesto with those sweet greens.

Learn how to Wrangle Rainwater on the Homestead and Other Landscape Choices for a Changing Climate with Kristen Andres, associate director of education at the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, 5 pm on Thursday, Feb. 10, hosted by Island Climate Action. Find the Zoom link here: bit.ly/actioncli.

Ethan from Grey Barn will teach you All About Onions on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 5:30 pm at the Ag Hall. Get your tickets at bit.ly/gbonion. Be sure to check all their offerings.

If you’re looking for a sweet Valentine treat check out Grey Barn’s Chocolate Chess Pie offering, thegreybarnandfarm.com/webshop/chocolate-chess-pie.

Chilmark poet Donald Nitchie leads a Poetry Workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 4:30 to 6 pm. Email the Oak Bluffs library, ccooney@clamsnet.org, prior to class to get poems for the week and the link.

Farmer and homesteader grant applications are due Feb. 12, see marthasvineyardagriculturalsociety.org/farmer-grants. Also check out Ag Society classes and upcoming events.

Jumpstart Your Memoir with Nancy Aronie’s online writing workshop, Wednesdays from 7 to 9 pm, on Feb. 16 and 23, and March 2 and 9. Sign up at bit.ly/jstartmem.

The Chilmark library hosts Liza Rodman and Jennifer Jordan, authors of “The Babysitter: My Summers With a Serial Killer” on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 6 pm. This nonfiction book “reveals the chilling and unforgettable true story of a charming but brutal psychopath through the eyes of a young girl who once called him her friend.” Make a Hardcover Mixed Media Journal with Laurel Rogers over two Wednesdays at 4 pm, Feb. 16 and 23. Join Peaked Hill Studio’s Yoga Class free online Tuesdays at 5:30 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up, get materials list, and get Zoom links. For patrons 8 and older, you can subscribe to the monthly Chilmark Book Box with library books, toys, snacks, and more. Learn more and register at bit.ly/CLbookbox. Registration for next month’s box is open through Feb. 21. Take and Make crafts continue on Thursdays.

Tuesdays are Open Writing and Poetry at Pathways, an amazing series moderated by Ron Slate, from 7 to 9 pm, you can be in-person or Zoom. Artists Robert Hauck and Wendy Weldon’s Early Work is up at Pathways Arts. For online programs, films and inspiration see pathwaysmv.org.

The Chilmark Community Church Sunday 9 am services are held on Zoom, the Meeting ID is 890 298 4151, password 332743, or join at bit.ly/chilzoom.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week and Happy Valentine’s Day to all.