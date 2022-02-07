COVID cases continue to plummet

There were 83 new cases of COVID-19 reported last week according to a shortened report from the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health.

In the six-day period of Jan. 30 to Feb. 4, the 83 new cases consisted of 23 reported from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, six from TestMV, and 10 from other providers, and 44 1t-home test kits. Public health officials are monitoring 63 of the new cases and 20 are no longer being monitored. There are 34 symptomatic cases, eight with no symptoms, and 41 with an unknown symptom status. Of the new cases 48 are vaccinated with at least two doses, one was partially vaccinated, 22 were unvaccinated, and the vaccination status of 12 was unknown.

The boards of health will not release a weekly report until Feb. 23, but Chilmark health agent Marina Lent will send out daily COVID numbers.

Communications specialist Marissa Lefebvre could not immediately be reached for comment about the number of hospitalizations at the hospital over the past week.

The number of new COVID cases have plummeted significantly over the past couple of weeks after reaching an all-time pandemic weekly total high of 486 cases at the beginning of January.