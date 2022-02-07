House engulfed in flames

DEVELOPING: Tisbury firefighters are battling a fire at the intersection of Owen Little Way and Main Streets. Black billowing smoke from the blaze can be seen for miles. A man at the scene who said he owns the house told The Times there are no people inside.

During a brief interview, Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Leland said he believes there were two dogs inside that died in the fire. Leland said the structure is in danger of collapsing.

The fire was reported just before 1 pm. It took firefighters about an hour to knock down the biggest flames. They continue to work on extinguishing hot spots at the scene.