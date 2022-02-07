Poetry contest at the Chilmark library

Martha’s Vineyard poet laureate Jill Jupen and other Island poet laureates are hosting a poetry contest to foster and encourage participation in the local poetry community. Folks will be able to win non-tiered cash and book prizes in three age groups. Two winners each in the categories of middle school, high school, and adult poetry will be announced April 15, with a reading and awards ceremony to follow on Saturday, April 30, at 4 pm at the Chilmark Public Library.

Judges for the contest will be Jupen, West Tisbury poet laureate Spencer Thurlow, and poet Donald Nitchie. The invitation to submit original work begins Monday, Feb. 7, continuing until the deadline of Wednesday, March 16. Submit your original, previously unpublished work to tthorpe@clamsnet.org. Include your poem within the body of your email, title your work and include your age group, name, address, phone, and email address. Cash prizes of $50 and a book of poetry will be awarded to the winners, along with publication in the Martha’s Vineyard Times.