Hospital reports first COVID death

Edgartown health agent Matt Poole, who is filling the role of Martha’s Vineyard boards of health spokesperson, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Island’s first death comes nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and as the weekly total of new cases on the Island have declined since their all-time highs last month.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, 21,811 people have died across the state due to COVID-19. There have been 903,038 deaths across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The hospital also confirmed last month the presence of the omicron variant on the Island after samples were tested by the state epidemiologist lab.