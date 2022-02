Wladymyr Rozhen, 101, of Edgartown, passed away on February 7, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of Elfriede K. (Buschman) Rozhen. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Jeanette Nelson, his 3 grandchildren, Drew, Kirsten, and Kaelin Nelson, and extended family in Russia. Services will be held at a later date to be announced and a complete obituary will be updated. For online guestbook and more information, visit chapmanfuneral.com.