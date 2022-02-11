Det. Duquette leads big fentanyl bust

By
Rich Saltzberg
-
0
Tisbury Police and the Martha's Vineyard Drug Task Force made at significant drug bust at the SSA's Vineyard Haven terminal on Feb. 10

Tisbury Police Det. Charles Duquette led members of the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force on a search warrant investigation at the Steamship Authority’s Vineyard Haven terminal on Thursday. A Swansea man was arrested with a large amount of what was suspected to be fentanyl, according to a department release. 

Patrick Ryan Doyle was arrested on charges of trafficking in 10 plus grams of fentanyl and possession of a Class B Drug, cocaine, with the intent to distribute, according to the release.

The alleged fentanyl was found in 974 wax baggies and would have facilitated roughly 1000 hits and “undoubtedly” a number of overdoses, according to the release. 

Doyle was arraigned in Edgartown District Court on Friday where bail was set at $3,000 but revoked on another off-Island matter, Det. Duquette told The Times.

