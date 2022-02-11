Det. Duquette leads big fentanyl bust

Tisbury Police Det. Charles Duquette led members of the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force on a search warrant investigation at the Steamship Authority’s Vineyard Haven terminal on Thursday. A Swansea man was arrested with a large amount of what was suspected to be fentanyl, according to a department release.

Patrick Ryan Doyle was arrested on charges of trafficking in 10 plus grams of fentanyl and possession of a Class B Drug, cocaine, with the intent to distribute, according to the release.

The alleged fentanyl was found in 974 wax baggies and would have facilitated roughly 1000 hits and “undoubtedly” a number of overdoses, according to the release.

Doyle was arraigned in Edgartown District Court on Friday where bail was set at $3,000 but revoked on another off-Island matter, Det. Duquette told The Times.