Brenno P.A. Lourenco

Natalie P. Lourenco and Paulo V. Lourenco of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Brenno P.A. Lourenco, on Feb. 7, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Brenno weighed 7 pounds, 9.5 ounces.

Mae Ida Thanhauser

Emily Thanhauser and Mirah Thanhauser of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Mae Ida Thanhauser, on Feb. 9, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Mae weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.