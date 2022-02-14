Indian Hill Road property demolition halted

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) received an email from Jeff Meyer stating he and his wife, Lois Meyer, decided to withdraw their development of regional impact (DRI) for the demolition of a historic house on Indian Hill Road in West Tisbury.

“We expect to submit a new proposal in the near future,” Jeff Meyer wrote in the email.

This Greek Revival style home was first built around 1840 and renovated in 1948. It is listed on the Massachusetts Cultural Resource Information System (MACRIS) as an “exceptionally fine example of the Greek Revival style so common in town and on the Island during the mid-19th century.”

During a previous meeting in January, the Meyers revealed that they planned to demolish the 2,400-square-foot house and build a 4,605-square-foot house to accommodate themselves and their four adult daughters and their families.

There was quite a bit of pushback against the project in the initial story’s comment section, although there were a few people in favor of going forward with the demolition.

Additionally, a total of 18 letters were sent to the MVC from Island residents. All of the letters were opposed to the Meyers’ plans.

“What is evident in all the letters you have received in opposition to this proposed demolition is an enormous collective fatigue with this incremental and cumulative teardown of what makes the Island uniquely the Island,” West Tisbury resident Prudy Burt wrote.

Anne Fisher and Jill Bouck, members of the West Tisbury historical commission, wrote that while the commission was not in agreement about the Meyers’ house, they are in favor of the preservation of town and Island historical assets.

Some people who sent in letters thought the photographs presented to the public were intentionally focusing on the run-down aspect of the house.

Katherine Scott, who also sent a letter and took photographs of the house’s exterior and the land it is on, wrote: “Honestly, a person would have to be mad to destroy this.”

The Meyers were not immediately available for comment.