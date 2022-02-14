John Teves

John C. Teves of Tisbury passed away on February 12, 2022. He was 63 years old. He was the beloved husband of 28 years to Esther Teves and cherished father to Aaron and Devon Teves.

John was born to Jose Teves and Sofia Morgado on June 1, 1958, on the island of Sao Miguel, in the Azores. In the late 1960s, John, along with his seven brothers and two sisters immigrated to the United States and settled in Fairhaven.

John grew up and attended school in Fairhaven. After high school, John enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served for two years stationed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky and USAG Kaiserslautern, Germany. He returned to Fairhaven upon completion of his service in the military.

A year later, John, on holiday with friends, found his way to the shores of Martha’s Vineyard. He fell in love with the Vineyard. It was here that he made his home for the next 44 years. His first job on Martha’s Vineyard was working for Roger Wey Construction.

Later, John worked for Primo Lombardi at Papa John’s Restaurant. John was a familiar and friendly face for many years in the restaurant at the end of Circuit Ave. in Oak Bluffs. He loved working in the pizza parlor feeding families. It warmed his heart to see the children’s delight as he spun the pizza dough in the air. During those years at Papa’s, many lifelong friendships were made. It was here John would meet his future wife, Esther, who had taken a part-time job at Papa’s one summer.

A few years after John and Esther married, John returned to construction work. He worked for Rick Colson and Mark McGlynn at Vineyard Builders Associates and Bob Avakian at Vineyard Construction Services. His hands touched many houses on the Island with his fine craftsmanship. In later years, he began property management where he lovingly cared for Island homes.

John’s greatest joys were his children. He instilled in his sons the value of hard work and service to others. In Aaron and Devon’s childhood, John returned to his love of pizza making as a volunteer for the Tisbury School’s PTO pizza nights. In later years, he served as an inspiration to the boys as they pursued their college studies: Aaron in architecture and Devon in horticulture.

John was a lover of animals, having adopted three rescued greyhounds over the years with Esther. In his final days, he found much joy and comfort in his two cats Alice and Annie.

John’s strength and gentle kindness was seen by many. He had a generous spirit and was always willing to help anyone in need.

John’s funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 16, at 11 am at St. Augustine’s Church, 56 Franklin St, Vineyard Haven. A burial with Veteran’s honors will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.