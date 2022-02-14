MVY Radio hosts panel series on housing crisis

Every Monday in March, MVY Radio, in partnership with the Dukes County Health Council and the Coalition to Create the MV Housing Bank will host a series of panel discussions focusing on the housing crisis on Martha’s Vineyard. All sessions will be via Zoom with a Q & A to follow.

The lack of affordable housing and its effects on individuals, the local economy, and particular demographic groups is a long-simmering issue on Martha’s Vineyard, a press release from WMVY states. The problem has been exacerbated by conditions related to the COVID pandemic. The panel series will feature local people involved in defining and understanding the issues, as well as representatives from organizations trying to find solutions.

“As the Vineyard’s local radio station, we know we can be a platform for important community conversations,” said Laurel Redington, MVY Radio’s community outreach director and moderator of the series. “Our Island’s housing issue affects every single person who enjoys this community, no matter who we are. It’s a conversation we need to have. We’re glad MVY Radio can bring people together for thoughtful discussion.”

Each conversation will include a six-person panel with scheduled topics including an Introduction to the Housing Crisis and the Coalition To Create the MV Housing Bank — Impact on Social Determinants of Health on Monday, March 7; Impact on critical Island Systems – Employment Crisis – Municipal and Private Employment, March 14; Impact on Elders and Youth, March 21, and Impact We Can Make – Essential components to solving our Housing crisis, March 28.

“The Island housing crisis is a deep-rooted problem and we hope this forum will give people a chance to understand the underpinnings of it, and how we can move forward with comprehensive solutions,” said Dan O’Connell, year-round West Tisbury resident and former Secretary of Housing and Economic Development for the commonwealth. “It will take the efforts and understanding of the whole community to address it.”

The housing crisis forum is free, but viewers must sign up to receive the Zoom link at MVYRADIO.org/community. The sign-up period will open during the last week of February. An email with a link to the Zoom session will be sent on the morning of each panel.