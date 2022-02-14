Polly Hill Arboretum hosts a special winter Tree ID Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 10 am to 12 pm. Folks can learn how to confidently identify trees native to Martha’s Vineyard by their bark, twigs, needles, fruit, and other characteristics. Grounds manager and arborist, Ian Jochems, provides a hands-on introduction to the identification process. The group will start indoors in the classroom, then they will head into the field to look at live specimens in the arboretum’s native woodland behind the main campus. Attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and bring gloves and a hat for the outside portion. All other supplies will be provided.

Admission to the tree ID workshop is $20 for arboretum members, and $35 for nonmembers.

Space is limited and registration is required. Register at bit.ly/Winter-Tree-ID. Organizers ask that attendees bring proof of vaccination and a mask for the indoor portion of the class.