COVID cases fall to 74

There were 74 new COVID cases reported by the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12.

Last week’s cases are down by 11 from the previous week’s 83 cases.

“Looks like another reprieve: don’t trust it to stay that way, but enjoy it while it lasts!” Chilmark health agent Marina Lent said in the condensed weekly report.

Meanwhile, there have only been four new cases this week — two on Sunday and two on Monday.

On the state level Monday, there were 3,863 new cases and 66 new deaths.