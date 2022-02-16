Caucuses planned in West Tisbury and Tisbury

On Saturday, Feb. 26, Democrats in West Tisbury and Tisbury will hold caucuses to elect delegates to the state Democratic Convention, which will endorse nominees for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, treasurer, and secretary of state. To be included on the Sept. 20 primary ballot, a candidate must receive at least 15% of the convention vote. The convention will take place at the DCU Center in Worcester on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4. It will have a virtual participation option. Plans may be updated in accordance with public health guidance.

Both the Tisbury and the West Tisbury caucuses will be held via Zoom. Each town will elect three delegates and up to three alternates. Registered and pre-registered Democrats in their respective towns who are 16 years old by February 4, 2022, may vote and run for delegate or alternate during the caucus.

The West Tisbury caucus starts at 11 am. The Zoom room will open at 10:30. To register: https://bit.ly/3uK4qRz. For more information, contact Susanna J. Sturgis at sjsturgis@comcast.net.

The Tisbury caucus starts at 2 pm. The Zoom room will open at 1:30. To register: https://bit.ly/3gF3BRN. For more information, contact Holly MacKenzie at hollyfromthevineyard@gmail.com.

Youth (age 16 to 35), people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community who are not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/caucus.

For more information about Democratic activities on the Vineyard, contact the Democratic Council of Martha’s Vineyard at democratsmv@gmail.com. The MV Dems meet on the second Saturday of every month, currently via Zoom.