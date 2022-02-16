IGI and MVRHS recognized by EPA

The partnership between Island Grown Initiative (IGI) and Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) was recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency for their food separation implementation and programming in 2020, according to a press release. The partners were the winners of the K-12 schools category in the 2020 “data driven awardees” section. IGI was taking part in the Food Recovery Challenge, alongside almost 600 businesses, governments, and organizations that actively participated in 2020 and 2021, according to the press release. Through the Food Recovery Challenge, including IGI and MVRHS, around $1.2 million tons of food was saved from being incinerated or sent to a landfill. The effort saved $61.5 million and helped to reduce landfill carbon emissions, which is “associated with climate change.”

The press release said “many environmental inputs go into getting food from farms to our plates.” When food is not sold or eaten, it is thrown away, which means “missing opportunities to feed others.” Through the challenge, which started in 2011, the EPA worked with different businesses and organizations to set “data-driven goals,” implement strategies to reduce food waste, and compete to get better results and recognition. During 2019 and 2020 the various organizations and businesses helped to get food to those who needed it, particularly after COVID hit.