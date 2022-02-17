Most school districts suspend mask policy

After hours of deliberation and public comment during Thursday’s meeting, four out of five Martha’s Vineyard Public School districts (MVPS) voted to suspend their mask policy, commensurate with Island boards of health voting to rescind their statute.

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) committee was the only group to not pass a motion to suspend, which MVRHS principal Sara Dingledy said could put the high school behind the pace of other schools in unmasking.

Massachusetts education commissioner Jeffrey Riley announced on Feb. 9 alongside Gov. Charlie Baker and education secretary James Peyser that the statewide mask mandate would be lifted on Feb. 28, freeing up the option for local boards of health to eliminate their order.

At Thursday’s meeting, following an extensive conversation of the All-Island School Committee, school districts broke out into their individual committees to vote on whether or not to suspend the policy and wait for the cue from health officials.

This story will be updated.