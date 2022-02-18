Tisbury girl hoopers go undefeated, win championship

The Tisbury School girls basketball team capped off an 8-0 season with an undefeated postseason and championship at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School earlier this month.

The Tisbury Tigers beat out the Oak Bluffs Blazers in a 25-16 win. The team, coached by Tisbury School alum Holly Baptiste, was the first Tisbury team to win the championship in several years.

“We just had a fast team that kept up the whole time. They came together and pulled together as a team in every game,” Baptiste, told The Times in a phone conversation. “I’m very proud of the team. It showed because we were undefeated.”

Baptiste said the team had balanced scoring across all players. She said the girls played more aggressive and snagged several steals and hit some important shots. The first half had the teams close in points, but the Tisbury girls broke away in the second half. After the game the girls presented Baptiste with a game ball signed by each player.

“My whole point of this is getting them ready for high school,” Baptiste said. “I enjoy helping these girls push themselves a little harder.”