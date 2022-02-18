Utz qualifies for nationals

Zach Utz is headed to the Big Apple.

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School senior and standout track star won first place in the 600 meter race with 1:23.95 time at the MSTCA Last Chance to Qualify meet at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.

The time qualified Utz for the New Balance Nationals at the Armory in New York City next month. In addition to qualifying for the 600 meter race, Utz is running the mile race at the Reggie Lewis Center on Friday and is expected to shave off one second of his personal record to qualify for nationals.