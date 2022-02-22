COVID cases fall to 28

COVID-19 cases continued their downward trend last week with the Island boards of health reporting 28 new cases.

Of the 28 cases 16 were reported as PCR positive tests and 12 were positive over-the-counter tests. COVID cases have been decreasing in recent weeks after hitting all-time pandemic highs in January.

The COVID vax bus will return to the Island on Sunday, March 13, from 9 am to 5 pm with free vaccine and booster shots. The bus will be at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. People who want to get a shot should sign up online bit.ly/vaxbusmarch.