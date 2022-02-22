Edgartown: Congratulations to Addison McDonough

Greetings, and thank you to everyone who has sent kind thoughts and good wishes our way following last week’s article. Pop is doing well, getting stronger each day, and he has bounced back much better than anticipated. That generation is cut from some very sturdy cloth, I’d say. Either that, or that man is actually a cat with nine lives. I have no idea how many lives he may have used up this last time around, but he’s got at least one left at this point.

Congratulations to Addison McDonough, daughter of Heidi and James McDonough. She won the Edgartown School Spelling Bee last week, and now will head into the Island-wide bee soon, the winner of which will head to the National Spelling Bee, in Washington, D.C., if I’m not mistaken. Addi seems to be a whiz at whatever she puts her mind to, from basketball to music, to her studies. And to top it off, and most important in my book, she is a great kid and a wonderful person.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Ben Davey on Feb. 20, Mary Carroll Goodsir on Feb. 21, Justine DeOliveira and Jonathan Polleys on Feb. 23, and Carol Tankard Giosmas on Feb. 27.

Just a reminder that next week is school vacation week, so you are likely to see a lot of kids around during the day; be on the lookout when you’re out driving. Also remember that Felix Neck and the FARM Institute are both offering camps for the week. You can contact Felix Neck at felixneck@massaudubon.org or 508-627-4850, and the FARM Institute at lbrown@thetrustees.org, or call 508-627-7007. It looks as though you can also do an alpaca walk, mornings at 11 at Island Alpaca. You can call 508-693-5554 to schedule a slot. And of course, the Edgartown library is a wonderful place for kids to spend time too. In my opinion, there’s nothing quite like the adventure of a good book.

My condolences go out to the families of Irene Resendes, who passed away recently at the age of 67. Irene was a lovely person, and well-known and well-liked in our community.

The vaccination bus, brought to us by the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health, Island Health Care, Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools, the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, and Communication Ambassador Partnership. returns to Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday, March 13. Free vaccine shots for children ages 5 and up and boosters for those 12 and up will be available. The bus will be open from 9 am until 5 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. Register for an appointment at bit.ly/MVvaccineBus.

The Island schools are beginning the process of demasking students and staff in schools. Most of them have voted to give up the masks once the towns’ boards of health give the nod. I personally don’t object to the masks in school. They’re a drag, but we’re all pretty used to them, kids included. While many have likened it to child abuse, my personal experience is that the kids have adapted to wearing them pretty well, and don’t suffer too much from them. But in the event that we do get to remove them, it sure will be nice to see smiling faces again. Socially, a lot gets lost behind those masks, and it can be hard to read cues. But at the same time, I have no doubt that they have cut down a great deal on the spread of COVID, plus the flu, colds, and stomach bugs. Like so much in life, they offer good and bad. Time to buy a new lipstick, perhaps!

Laura Walton Ramos, Edgartown School music teacher, has announced that the Crescendo Youth Choir is starting back up for kids in first through fourth grades. Crescendo rehearses on Mondays from 4 to 5 pm in the parish hall of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edgartown. Rehearsals will begin March 7, and end June 11 with a culminating performance. Students will also perform at two Sunday morning services, as thanks to St. Andrew’s for sharing their space. Proper distancing, masking, and COVID protocols will be in place during rehearsals and performances. Check out the website, Crescendo Youth Choir.

As Porky Pig used to say, “That’s all, folks.” I wish everyone a wonderful vacation week next week, and safe travels. And for those remaining at home, I hope you get some good family time and relaxation. And enjoy seeing all the pictures of vacations that will inevitably crop up on social media. Have a great week.