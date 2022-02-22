Irene Resendes passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Feb. 10, 2022. She was 67 years old.

Irene was born in New Bedford on Nov. 16, 1954, and grew up in Fairhaven. She graduated from Fairhaven High School in 1972, and then attended Fitchburg State College, graduating in 1976. After college, she moved to the Boston area and worked at Thorndike, Doran, Paine and Lewis for several years. In 1984 she decided to move to the Vineyard to be closer to her family.

She joined Martha’s Vineyard Insurance Co. in 1984, and worked there until her retirement in December 2020, ending her career as a senior vice president.

Irene enjoyed traveling, and over the years was fortunate to visit France, Switzerland, Italy, Hong Kong, Portugal, Jamaica, and Bermuda. There was a memorable driving vacation from Boston to Los Angeles. She also enjoyed many great times visiting family and friends in Florida.

Her passions included family parties, cooking, gardening, beach visits with her great-nephews Riley and Tanner, knitting, and harbor cruises with her partner Bob Faulkner. She had tremendous fun planning and putting on a fantastic “dinner under the stars” in her backyard one year, just to entertain her friends. She hosted a Ladies’ Dinner each December so her friends and family could have a night off from Christmas chores and simply enjoy time together. She truly was the “hostess with the mostess”!

She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, having joined in the usual way — her mother signed her up. She served as a chapter officer, and also one term as a state officer. Her beach plum jelly was a great fundraiser every year for the state organization. She also gave back to the community as a volunteer tutor with the local literacy program. Irene was always thinking about others, and often made meals for those going through difficult times.

Irene was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Frances Resendes, and her sister Mary Vancour. She is survived by her partner of 30 years, Robert Faulkner, her sister Jo-Ann, her brother Richard and his wife Kathy, brother-in-law Stephen Vancour, and her aunt Catherine Griffin. She also leaves nephews John Resendes and Michael Resendes and their families, and nieces Emma Vancour Damier and Martha Vancour Shiels and their families. She will also be remembered by the wonderful lifelong friends she made in college, and her numerous cousins and many good friends on the Vineyard, who stood by her through the last few years.

You can honor Irene’s memory by making a donation to the American Cancer Society, the Alzheimer’s Fund, VNA of Cape Cod, Hospice, or to a charity of your choice.

