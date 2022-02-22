James Metcalf, 58, a longtime seasonal resident, passed away peacefully in his home in Shelburne Falls on Feb. 19, 2022.

James enjoyed going to State Beach, picking wild blueberries, gardening, country music, and all things Disney.

He is predeceased by his parents, William and Inez, as well as his brother Jonathan. James is survived by his sister, Ann, and his nephew, Michael.

A graveside service will be held at 1pm on Feb. 25 at Arms Cemetery in Shelburne Falls.

In lieu of flowers, please plant some flowers this spring and make a random act of kindness in his memory.