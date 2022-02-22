March programs at the Chilmark library

1 of 5

There are a number of fun and educational programs available through the Chilmark library in the month of March.

On Tuesday, March 1, at 7 pm, Author Molly Peacock will discuss balancing female creativity and domesticity in the Edwardian Age through the life of Mary Hiester Reid, a virtually unknown painter who produced over 300 stunning paintings. Trained by Thomas Eakins at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, Hiester Reid created emotive florals, still lifes, and colorful landscapes that solidified her place as a professional artist.

The next day, on Wednesday, March 2, at 6 pm, Japanese print enthusiast Tom Silver will present on the works of famous Japanese artist, Katsushika Hokusai, who made one of the most well-known prints ever, “Under the Wave Off Kanagawa.” Silver will explore a sampling of prints from that series and others, and explain how they incorporate Western ideas in painting. He’ll also look at how classical Japanese prints influenced many Western masters.

Donald Nitchie will provide a workshop consisting of writing exercises using poems as models on Saturdays, March 5, 12, and 19, at 4 pm. All levels of experience and ability are welcome. Nitchie began offering his popular Poetry Drop-In Workshops in 2018. His poetry collection, “Driving Lessons,” was published in 2008.

Lara Tupper will harken back to her childhood on Thursday, March 10, at 4:30 pm, and help others recall memories from their early days in order to tap into vivid tales and experiences from their youth. The program will use Joe Brainard’s whimsical memoir “I Remember” to contemplate how these experiences shape a person’s life.

A special author talk with Marie Benedict on her newest book “Her Hidden Genius” stems from a time when Benedict was young and was given a book by her treasured aunt. The book, “The Mists of Avalon” by Marion Zimmer Bradley, inspired Benedict to write her own book that unearths the untold stories of important women in history. The talk takes place on Thursday, March 10, at 7 pm.

Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invite for any of these programs.