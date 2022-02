Margaret Mary Nugent, 101, of Edgartown, passed away on Feb. 17, 2022, at her home.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper. A graveside service will be held at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Hingham, at a later date to be announced.

For online guestbook and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com. For condolences to the family: P.O. Box 219, Edgartown, MA 02539.