Curelli appointed acting O.B. police lieutenant

The Oak Bluffs select board voted 4-0, with one member absent, to appoint Sgt. Nicholas Curelli as acting lieutenant of the town’s police department.

Oak Bluffs Police Chief Erik Blake told the board Curelli has “definitely stepped up to the plate” and taken on extra work following the retirement of Lt. Tim Williamson and the departure of Sgt. Michael Marchand.

“He’s doing the work of a few people and I really appreciate it,” Chief Blake said. “He’s been amazing.”

Blake said Curelli deserves the rank and deserves “the pay that goes along with it.” He described Curelli as a leader and said he has the support of the department, saying such a vital role needs to be filled before work piles up.

“I think all of us are aware of the importance of the roles you’ve played in the department over the years,” select board chair Brian Packish told Curelli. “We’re happy to have you here this evening.”

Curelli thanked the board for the opportunity and praised the outgoing chief, set to retire this summer.

“The chief has been great to work for,” Curelli said. “I wish him the best in his retirement. 35 years chief?”

“Seems like 100, but yes,” Blake said.

Curelli thanked Chief Blake and the board and told them he was “glad to be here.”

Select board member Ryan Ruly, a police sergeant in Edgartown, made the motion to appoint Curelli and added, “I do that happily.”

Chief Blake later told The Times Curelli has served the Oak Bluffs Police Department in a full-time capacity since 1999. After David Roberts, Williamson, and himself, Chief Blake said Curelli will be the fourth lieutenant of the department.