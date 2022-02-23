Sidewalk snow removal bedevils Tisbury

Tisbury’s select board learned on Feb. 16 that 335 properties failed to adhere to the town’s sidewalk snow removal bylaw. The board concluded the bylaw itself may be problematic, and opted to review it and send warning letters to violators in lieu of fines.

Tisbury building commissioner Ross Seavey told the board the town’s 19th century bylaw on sidewalks remained “antiquated,” despite being amended in 2011.

In order to help the bylaw work better, Seavey resolved to survey the town’s sidewalks, as there was no map of them. “Throughout the summer and fall we built out a map of where all the sidewalks are in Tisbury,” he said. The map revealed Tisbury has 10.4 miles of sidewalk.

After the blizzard, Seavey said the removal was extended 24 hours longer than the bylaw calls for. Dashcam video taken along the 10.4 miles was then used to compile a list of sidewalk violators. Following the dashcam survey, Seavey said the town concluded the total amount of properties with unshoveled sidewalks by Monday afternoon was 335.

“So if we were to present each one of those people a ticket, that would total $16,750 worth of tickets,” he said.

Seavey said it would be too tedious to handwrite that many tickets. He instead found a way to use carbonless paper to print the tickets out. Seavey said he estimated the overall administrative costs to produce the tickets at about $1,100.

At a post-storm department head meeting, Seavey said town officials asked whether or not the bylaw actually worked.

“Does having this bylaw get our sidewalks clean?” Seavey asked. “Because that’s really the intent of it. We want the sidewalks clean. I think the answer is a resounding no.”

Seavey recalled watching a lot of people walking in the street, and vehicles having to drive around them. “It’s clearly an issue we have here,” Seavey said.

Seavey said enforcing the bylaw created issues. DPW director Kirk Mettel was poised to clear “really important areas like around the school,” but Seavey called for a pause because he needed to give those responsible for those sidewalks the extended allotment of time to do the work. It wasn’t made clear whether the DPW did that work in the end.

Seavey also said it didn’t seem fair to ticket people who didn’t shovel save for those who lived near the Tisbury School, who might rely on the DPW to do the work for them.

Seavey suggested there may be some better plan or bylaw that could be put together. Alternatively, he said, the town could discard the bylaw and hand over the sidewalk work entirely to the DPW.

“This year the DPW has expended about $18,000 to remove snow from the sidewalks,” Mettel said. “So that’s very consistent with the numbers that Ross brought up here.”

“I think the bylaw is a vestige from a time when Tisbury didn’t have so many sidewalks,” Seavey said, “didn’t have plows plowing much larger mounds of snow on the sidewalks … and probably didn’t have as many seasonal residents.”

“We’re not going to solve this tonight,” select board chair Jeff Kristal said. He asked if anyone else thought, as he did, that the bylaw was “broken.”

Select board member Roy Cutrer said the DPW did an “outstanding job,” so he asked that nobody take his criticism “to heart” on snow removal.

“We had kids waiting for buses in the streets,” Cutrer said. He added that his own “personal peeve” was that after he cleaned the sidewalk, the town came and put more snow and ice on it.

“That’s been my peeve for 20-something years,” Cutrer said. He also said kids need to be able to get to school safely.

Town administrator Jay Grande said other Vineyard municipalities are responsible for sidewalk snow removal. Grande recommended taking the sidewalk issue back to town staff for further review.

“We have a responsibility as a town to keep the routes to school open,” Grande said, “not only the roads but the sidewalk, and I know we do that … but we do need to come to a final conclusion on the services we’re going to provide for snow removal.”

Kristal agreed, and noted Tisbury has the highest tax rate on the Vineyard, so it’s important to be aware of the impact of fines, especially on seniors.

“I think we need it to go back to staff, like Jay recommends, come up with some ideas, and then float some ideas back to the select board,” Kristal said.

Kristal recommended doubling the DPW snow removal budget.

Instead of authorizing the fines, the board voted unanimously to send warning letters to post-blizzard bylaw violators.

Seavey later told The Times exactly how old the snow removal bylaw was. It was adopted at Tisbury town meeting on March 7, 1883.