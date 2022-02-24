Chilmark proposes remodeled high school formula

The Chilmark select board voted unanimously Thursday night to endorse a novel formula for funding a remodeling or rebuild of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

The proposed formula calls for Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, and Tisbury to each pay 25 percent of the costs and for Aquinnah, Chilmark, and West Tisbury to collectively pay the remaining 25 percent. The proposal was made by select board chair Jim Malkin as a topic not reasonably anticipated by the chair.

Malkin said that the lack of anticipation stemmed from the announcement just made Wednesday that the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s (MSBA) will recommend funding a Vineyard high school project.

Malkin told the board all other funding formulas he’d mulled over didn’t measure up, especially equalized valuation.

“I am not in favor of the equalized valuation whatsoever,” Malkin said. “I don’t think that would have any support with our voters or with the Edgartown voters, based on what I’ve heard. And I think this might be a way to move forward.”

Malkin stressed the 75 percent down Island, 25 percent up-Island formula was only for rebuilding the high school, not for the annual operation of the high school or associated costs.

He said he arrived at the percentages after contemplating the 2020 census, which he said revealed about 5,000 people plus in each of the down-Island towns and a bit more than 5,000 plus people in the up-Island towns.

He described the 75 percent down Island, 25 percent up-Island formula as “a very simple metric” and said the board could send it to the school administration to cost out.

Malkin said he hoped the formula would “break the logjam” through an idea that “should be palatable to all the towns.”

Select board member Warren Doty called it a “good proposal.”

“I think someone needs to start to make some movement on the logjam and I think that’s a very well thought out proposal—first I’m hearing it,” select board member Bill Rossi said.

Rossi added that hopefully it will get Oak Bluffs “on board.”

Oak Bluffs has at times been a poisoned pill in moving forward with a high school remodeling project because the town doesn’t find the present school funding formula equitable.

Healthy Aging MV CEO Paddy Moore, who happened to be on the Zoom, said “I just wanted to say it sounded superb, the breaking of the logjam is just something that there are so many people on this Island wishing for and without the information to make it possible. So congratulations to all of you. Thanks a lot.”