Oaklee to bring some snow, rain to Vineyard

Winter storm Oaklee is not expected to make a huge impact on the Vineyard, but Islanders can expect some snow and rain Friday.

Speaking to The Times by phone, National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Cadima said the Island can expect a quick shot of snow overnight from 2 am to 4 am. The Vineyard could see 2 to 3 inches. The weather will switch to rain by 7 to 8 am.

“Winds won’t be too bad. It’’ll be east winds, could be some gusts, and sustained winds 15 to 20 mph or 25 to 30 mph gusts,” Cadima said.