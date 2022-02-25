Real Estate Confidential: Remedy for a cold and rainy day

1 of 7

So, regardless of what you might be told up to and including “it never snows” on Martha’s Vineyard, the weather has a cold, ugly, rainy day in store today. The best property descriptions I can think of today include waterfront, beachfront, oceanfront, pond front, waterviews, distant water views….well, you get the concept. Wherever you are, just give it a try – check out the photos, check out the views, and read the descriptions. Let me know how the remedy works for you, and it’s probably best to ignore the price tag.

Many things have changed over the past couple of years, and real estate is no exception. One impact is an increased desire to own more than one home. With the rise in remote work, more people are reconsidering where they want to live and buying second homes to give them greater flexibility. In addition to work-from-home opportunities, the benefits of a second home include enjoying a change in scenery, building your wealth faster, being closer to loved ones, and locking in your expenses for retirement.

Even with the limited inventory in some price ranges, there are numerous opportunities for waterfront living on the Vineyard. Beginning with a cottage on Lake Tashmoo at a pleasing price, an oceanfront paradise on the Wequobsque cliffs on Chilmark’s coveted South Shore, to a rare waterfront opportunity in Seven Gates Farm and Swordspoint, one of the Island’s most spectacular waterfront properties.

If you want to be on the waterfront and have a private dock with water and power, mooring in a safe harbor, and access to open ocean, 242 Herring Creek Road is the place to be. The house sits on over four acres of Lake Tashmoo waterfront. You can take the beautiful stroll to your dock or take the mile walk on the newly created path to the Tashmoo Town Beach, Wilfred’s Pond for beach walks, or nearby Mink Meadows Golf Course. This property is about a 5-minute drive or 10-minute bike to downtown Vineyard Haven – the SSA, restaurants, and shopping. A boater’s paradise with superb potential.

Opportunities are endless for the historic Edgartown farm at 19 Old Farms Trail. The 1800’s farmhouse has been meticulously restored to showcase the original beams, wide plank hardwood floors, and two large fireplaces. The farm is made up of a total of four independent lots, each with their own rights for construction. The main house lot has three residential structures: the historic home, a bunkhouse, and a free-standing, one-bedroom, farmhand cottage. In addition to a barn, there is a lovely pool adjacent to the main house, a duck pond, and fenced pastures. There is no restriction on selling the four parcels separately.

How about putting the final touches on a brand new waterfront home? The 5,000 sq. ft. luxury home with pool on 6.8 acres at 6 Swan Neck Road gives you just that and more; so much more. Your new home enjoys water views and a boardwalk down to the water’s edge. 550 ft. of private shoreline allows you to keep kayaks, paddleboards, sailboats, and motorboats. You can sit around the 32 ft. by 14 ft. saltwater pool for sunning, crowd around the fire pit on those cool evenings, and, with the touch of a button, transform a patio to a screened-in porch for elegant indoor/outdoor dining space.

Watch over the outer harbor from 23 Bailey Lane with views of the East Chop Lighthouse and Nantucket Sound beyond. The open design takes you through several French doors opening onto screened porches, which enhance the enjoyment of living in this charming contemporary home and its casual elegance. You can work from home in the library/home office with a full bath that is easily converted to a first-floor bedroom.

The lower level provides an entertainment area, game room, wine closet, cedar closet, half bath, and laundry, with access to the covered bluestone patio and barbecue area bordered by the rolling lawn stretching to your private beach.

