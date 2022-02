Kristina Olga Valach

Olga Valach and Petr Valach of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Kristina Olga Valach, on Feb. 22, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Kristina weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces.

Jana Kenney

Jovana Kenney and Jason Kenney of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Jana Kenney, on Feb. 23, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Jana weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.