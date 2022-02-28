Judy Addazio, 72, passed away on Feb. 22, 2022, at home after a long battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of David Addazio.

Judy was born on Feb. 14, 1950, in Torrington, Conn., the daughter of Fredrick C. Petrovits and Hilda (Constable) Petrovits. She graduated from Torrington High School in 1968. Judy had a long corporate career at the Travelers; her final position was treasurer of Travelers Life and Annuity. Her love of Martha’s Vineyard started in the early ’70s and continued with the purchase of a summer home in 1995 which gave many years of enjoyment and finally where she moved full-time in 2020. Following early retirement from the corporate world, she spent many years volunteering for Torrington nonprofits. Judy served on the board of the Torrington Library and as president of Altrusa International of Litchfield County. She also devoted time to the Coe Memorial Park Committee, LARC Festival of Trees, and America Reads. She was grateful for the large groups of friends and relatives who supported her through various cancers since 1987.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, David, include a sister, Jan Primini; a brother-in-law, Stephen Addazio and his wife, Kathy; three nieces, Danielle Morin and her partner, Jamie Cross, Nicole Addazio and her fiancé, Bill Chapman, and Jessica Kirk and her husband, Tyler; a nephew, Louie Addazio and his wife, Courtney; and several aunts and cousins. Judy was predeceased by her first husband, Edward Bush Jr.

A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 4, at 11 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 160 Main St., Torrington. Burial will be private. Friends may call Thursday, March 3, from 4 to 6 pm at Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington.

At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Torrington Library, 12 Daycoeton Place. Torrington, CT 06790, or the Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod, 225 Independence Drive, Hyannis, MA 02601.