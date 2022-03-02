Ukraine crisis marks a world ‘turning point’

U.S. Rep. Bill Keating, D-Bourne, who represents the Massachusetts 9th District, including Martha’s Vineyard, described the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a historic turning point in the clash between democracy and authoritarianism.

In an interview with The Times hours before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, Keating made it clear the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has come together on the issue with surprising swiftness and “solidarity,” and that several neutral countries have shed their neutrality, with some going so far as to entertain joining NATO. Keating said Russian President Vladimir Putin misjudged his fortunes of war in Ukraine, and as a result is becoming increasingly brutal in his tactics by targeting civilians and using unethical weaponry like cluster bombs and thermobaric projectiles, so-called “vacuum bombs.”

Americans should understand the crisis in Ukraine is not a short-term problem, and should steel themselves for a protracted struggle that will have some economic impacts on things like gasoline, Keating said. While the U.S. and NATO are taking pain to avoid clashing with Russia in direct military conflict, the U.S., Europe, and nations elsewhere have heavily sanctioned Russia. NATO and the U.S. have also supplied the Ukrainians with ammunition and weapons like Javelin antitank missiles and Stinger antiaircraft missiles.The Russian endgame remains unclear, Keating said. What Putin’s war machine has done thus far Keating described as “horrific,” and akin to war crimes.

‘I thought that Putin believed he’d be able to, you know, just in the matter of a few days, go in, topple the government, and not meet with resistance,” Keating said. “And in some perverse misreading, thought there was a significant population that would support their taking control. That’s clearly not the case.”

Despite miscalculating how the invasion would go, Keating said, he believes Putin put years of planning into the offensive, and when it would happen. He cited the $600 billion in reserves Putin built up to offset sanctions, upcoming elections in France, a change of government in Germany, and “fatigue in the U.S. and other countries after Afghanistan and the pandemic” as all translating into an “opportune time” for him to move.

“He was wrong … His actions have brought NATO together beyond what anybody contemplated in terms of cohesiveness,” the congressman said. Keating said Sweden, which previously “sat out World War II,” and Switzerland, “a country whose neutrality is in its constitution,” have each “taken sides.” “]n Asia, we’re seeing countries like Japan, we’re seeing Singapore, Taiwan, and a growing number of countries that will ban exports in terms of high-tech equipment — semiconductors, chips, things that they need and they can’t get by themselves. They don’t have that capability. And that will further affect their economy. So the vise of these sanctions is closing very quickly with its initial impact. The ruble is worth a cent now.”

Keating said he thinks Putin holds a “key” belief that in democratic countries, steeper gasoline or heating costs will cause people to pressure their leaders “to back off, and say this cause isn’t important enough.” Conversely, Keating said, Putin doesn’t face such a threat “despite over a thousand people being imprisoned already in his own country, because it’s a one-person-rule and it’s an authoritarian regime that’s not answerable to people. So the real test will be with the West and our allies throughout the world — we’re doing this now, will we continue this effort six months from now? Will we continue this effort a year from now? And he’s counting on the long game, and people just not caring enough. But I think he’s been shocked with the realization that people now realize that this is a turning point in history.”

At the recent Munich Security Conference (before the invasion), where Keating met privately with the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, Keating said he found the mayor full of “concern and anxiousness” for his people. Keating described the “overarching statement” of the conference

to be “that we’ve been moving to a collision between authoritarian governments like China,” that there has been a “backsiding of democratic countries and democracies, and that occurred before this, but this is the turning point of that contest, and if we are successful, then you’re going to see other countries take this as their pathway forward.”

Keating said the events in Ukraine may herald something of a different scope than the Cold War.

“The scope is different,” he said, “the stakes are different, and the way it’s being approached, not just militarily but economically is different.”

“Even though a few weeks from now, Putin could be claiming victory for toppling the government, perhaps — hope not, but he’s on that path, and he has committed enough resources — I think the courage of the Ukrainian people and their ability to have this bravery convey not only within their own country but to inspire other countries is another aspect that just clearly Putin miscalculated on, and how he gets out of this is a concern. You know, I think there’s great assurity that over time this will be one of the colossal mistakes that a leader has made. But the key term there is over time. We have no idea how long this struggle of democracy versus authoritarian rule will last. It could be years. And so people have to be aware of that.”

As to whether Ukraine will be enough of a debacle for Putin to step down, Keating was unsure.

“He’s reputed to be the richest man in the world,” Keating said. “I’m sure he’s taken a lot of that wealth and hidden it, put it in places it’s difficult for people to secure or reclaim. Where he’s going, and what kind of outcome — we can only hope that there’s some pressure domestically brought to bear on him. There’s some understanding long-range that this is not going the way he wanted it to, and he’ll seek some kind of resolution. But our intelligence and his actions right now don’t indicate he’s there. But you know, there’s always hope that he’ll understand that, but this is really as serious as it gets.”