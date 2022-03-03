Circuit Ave. closed Thursday

Circuit Ave. is closed Thursday due to construction crews pouring concrete, according to an alert from Oak Bluffs town website.

The town is in the midst of its downtown streetscape project which is expanding sidewalks, altering 12 diagonal parking spots to parallel on Circuit Ave., and opening up Healey Square with a new design.

The project, which received some significant pushback from residents upset with the move from diagonal to parallel parking at the lower end of the street near Giordano’s Restaurant, began construction in December.