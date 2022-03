1 of 5

Firefighters are responding to a fire at the Oceanview Restaurant in Oak Bluffs just after 10 am Thursday morning. Flames can be seen coming from the restaurant’s roof.

Oak Bluffs, Tisbury, and Edgartown fire crews are on the scene. Firefighters were able to beat down flames coming through the roof, but the fire has since come back. The wind is blowing smoke toward the downtown Oak Bluffs area.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.