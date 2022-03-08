John Morello’s one-man show “Dirt” returns to the Island for a free community event on Thursday, March 10, at 6:30 pm, at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Performing Arts Center.

“Dirt” is presented by MVRHS and the Martha’s Vineyard Youth Task Force, with actor, comedian, and author John Morello giving a series of performances throughout the day that address bullying, self-esteem, and the impact of choices in everyday life. Morello’s one-man show will be performed for MVRHS students on Thursday morning, and there will be a public showing at the PAC later at 6:30 pm. Parents, families, and community members are encouraged to attend the show.