Beach Road sidewalk work continues

Contractors for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation began work on Beach Road sidewalks Monday. The sidewalk work is on the Lagoon Pond side of the road. MassDOT already refurbished the sidewalks on the Vineyard Haven Harbor side of the road — a process that involved tearing up newly poured sidewalks after the tone and texture of the concrete didn’t meet Tisbury’s specs.

“The current schedule shows the installation of granite curb to begin early next week, and is anticipated [to] be completed within the next two weeks,” MassDOT spokesperson Judith Reardon Riley told The Times. “The placement of concrete for the sidewalk surface will begin the week of March 21. All concrete sidewalk work is expected to be completed by the end of April. This schedule is weather permitting.”